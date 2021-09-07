Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says he is looking forward to seeing Papa Souare in action for the Addicks.

Charlton Athletic have swooped to sign the former Premier League man on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website last night.

The Addicks have made the Senegal international their 12th signing of the summer.

He is expected to add some competition and cover at left-back to Ben Purrington.

‘Really pleased’….

Sandgaard is pleased to have got this one over the line and has told the club’s website:

“We’ve been looking at our options to get another left back in and I’m really pleased we’ve been able to sign someone of Pape’s quality.

“He has played at the top level in France and England as well as international games for Senegal, so I’m looking forward to seeing him in a Charlton shirt.”

Coventry took a look

Souare, who is 31-years-old, had a trial over pre-season with Championship side Coventry City, as reported by Coventry Live.

Mark Robins’ side eventually decided not to hand him a deal but the fact he has been training with them suggests he has been keeping fit.

New challenge

Charlton brought him into training last week and he has done enough over the course of the past seven days to land himself a contract for this season.

Souare made his name in France at Lille before earning a switch to England with Crystal Palace in 2015.

He made 63 appearances for the Eagles over four years before heading out the exit door to join Troyes in 2019.

The full-back is now back in London with Charlton and Sandgaard is delighted to have secured this signing.