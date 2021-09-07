Nottingham Forest sit rock-bottom of the Championship table after the opening five games of the season, with pressure rapidly mounting on manager Chris Hughton.

Five games into the new season and Nottingham Forest have just the one point to their name.

Hughton in his first full season in charge lost his opening four games of the season before claiming a point away at Midlands rivals Derby County last time out, with fixtures against Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town coming up.

Replacing Sabri Lamouchi early on in the last campaign, Hughton steered Forest away from an untimely relegation but didn’t impress too many watching fans, and this season has started in a fashion that many would’ve expected after a relatively dormant summer in the transfer window.

The former Newcastle United and Brighton boss looks as though he has the next few games to prove his worth to the Forest board, but what do fans think?

We asked fans on Twitter whether they think Hughton is the right man to take Nottingham Forest forward and an overwhelming 72.4% said no.

See the full results from our poll below: