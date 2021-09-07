Hull City, Peterborough United and Blackpool won promotion from League One last season – but who’ll finish highest in the Championship this time round?

Hull City won the League One title under Grant McCann last time round, after dropping down from the Championship just the season before.

Darren Ferguson meanwhile earned a third promotion from League One with his Peterborough United side and Blackpool beat Lincoln City in the play-off final to secure their spot in the Championship.

But all three sides have endured difficult starts to life in the second-tier – after the opening five games of the campaign, Hull sit in 18th, Posh in 20th and Blackpool in 22nd.

The Tigers haven’t won and haven’t scored since their opening day win over Preston North End whilst Posh have lost their last two games to nil, with Neil Critchley’s Blackpool yet to claim their first win of the season.

We asked fans on Twitter who will finish highest in the Championship this season and 49.4% said Hull City, 33.5% said Peterborough United and just 17.1% said Blackpool.

