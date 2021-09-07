West Brom have enjoyed a fine start to the season under Valerien Ismael, sitting in 2nd-place of the Championship table after the opening five games.

West Brom sit behind Fulham only on goal difference going into this international break. It’s been a fine start to life at The Hawthorns for Ismael, coming after a stressful summer for the Baggies.

They took their time in finding a replacement for Sam Allardyce and took their time in doing a lot of their transfer business.

But it’s proved to be a shrewd summer on all fronts and what’ll be pleasing for Ismael is that his side only have a handful of first-team players out of contract next summer.

According to Transfermarkt, West Brom see all of Sam Johnstone, Jake Livermore, David Button and Robert Snodgrass’ contracts expire next summer.

The standout on that list is obviously Johnstone.

The England stopper was expected to be moving on in the summer transfer window but he’s remained at the club, and now his contract situation will become a pressing one for Ismael and the Baggies board who obviously won’t want to lose him for nothing next summer.

Retaining his services will no doubt depend on gaining promotion into the Premier League.

Livermore’s contract could also become an issue for Ismael – the 31-year-old has featured in all five of West Brom’s opening Championship games and looks to be a key player under Ismael, so finalising his future could come onto West Brom’s agenda at some point this season.

Snodgrass and Button meanwhile are both coming into the dotage of their careers and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them released at the end of their contracts.

West Brom resume their Championship season at home to Millwall this weekend.