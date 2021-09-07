Swansea City resume their Championship with the visit of Hull City this weekend.

Russell Martin has so far endured a mixed start to life in Swansea – his side sit in 19th-place of the Championship table after the opening five games, having undergone a dramatic final few days of the summer transfer window.

Swansea City said goodbye to both Conor Roberts and Jamal Lowe but welcomed in Olivier Ntcham, Rhys Williams and Michael Obafemi – all three of which will be available to make their debuts v Hull City this weekend.

Elsewhere, Wales Online reports that both Ben Cabango and Flynn Downes have been back in training since last week after returning positive Covid-19 tests in August, and are both in contention to feature this weekend.

Also, Liam Walsh is said to be ‘stepping up’ his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained late in pre-season.

Swansea City have undergone a lot of change in the last couple of months – a change in manager and subsequently a change in their style of play, and with a number of player exits to contend with too.

But the Swans made some keen signings towards the end of the transfer window and fans will be gunning to see them in action.

Ntcham in particular looks to be a really shrewd signing and he should give Swansea some real steel in the middle of the park. Williams is held in high-regards by Liverpool and he looks to be another potentially shrewd loan signing, with Obafemi arriving at the club with a lot of pressure to deliver the goals this season.

He’s relatively unproven but has the chance to kick-on and impress in South Wales.

Hull present another tricky assignment for Swansea but if they’re to finish comfortably in Martin’s first season at the helm, they need to be winning games like these.