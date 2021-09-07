Shrewsbury Town loanee from last season Matt Millar is closing in on a move to St Mirren.

St Mirren have agreed a deal to sign the defender who spent part of last term in League One, as per Scottish Sun reporter Robert Grieve on Twitter (see tweet below).

St Mirren have agreed a one-year deal to sign right-back Matt Millar from Australian club Newcastle Jets. @scotsunsport — Robert Grieve (@robert_grieve) September 6, 2021

Millar, who is 25-years-old, is currently on the books of Australian A-League side Newcastle Jets.

However, he is now poised to return to the UK for a new challenge.

Shrewsbury spell

Millar joined Shrewsbury in October last year on loan and linked up with the third tier side as a bit of an unknown quantity.

He went on to make 13 appearances for the Shrews in all competitions and chipped in with a couple of goals from defence.

They had an option to buy him in January but a deal couldn’t be struck meaning he went back to Australia.

Career to date

Millar has spent the whole of his career down under with spells at Melbourne City, South Melbourne, Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets.

He joined his current club in 2019 and has since bagged four goals in 27 games for them.

New chapter

Millar is now on his way to Scotland to join St Mirren for an initial 12 months.

Jim Goodwin’s side finished 7th last season but have made a slow start to the new campaign, failing to win in their opening four games.