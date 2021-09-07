Sunderland man questionable to feature v Accrington but duo in line for debuts
Sunderland resume their League One campaign with the visit of Accrington Stanley this weekend.
The Black Cats sit in 1st-place of the League One table as it stands – level on points with 2nd-place Accrington Stanley who’ve played a game more than Sunderland.
It’s set to be a fiery clash at the Stadium of Light and for Lee Johnson, he looks to have a near fully-fit squad to choose from.
Summer signing Corry Evans is the main injury doubt for Sunderland – he picked up a hamstring injury last month but was called up to the Northern Ireland squad. He didn’t feature v either Lithuania or Estonia this month, with one more fixture v Switzerland coming up before it’s back to league duties.
It’s unclear whether Evans will be involved v Accrington, but Johnson could hand debuts to Leon Dajaku and Ron-Thorbert Hoffman with Sunderland Echo saying that both ‘could be in line’ to make their Sunderland debuts.
The German duo have both joined on loan and fans are excited to see them both in action – Hoffman could be a much-welcomed addition especially, with the no.1 spot having been a contested one during Johnson’s tenure.
Dajaku too could give Sunderland some much-needed pace on the flanks and in the final third, with the 35-year-old Aiden McGeady starting to play more of a back-up role.
Accrington will pose a huge threat to Sunderland and they won’t be taken lightly by the Black Cats – both sides like to attack and like to score goals and it’ll be interesting to see how both sides line up, and subsequently how either side fare at the Stadium of Light this weekend.