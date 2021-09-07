Sunderland resume their League One campaign with the visit of Accrington Stanley this weekend.

The Black Cats sit in 1st-place of the League One table as it stands – level on points with 2nd-place Accrington Stanley who’ve played a game more than Sunderland.

It’s set to be a fiery clash at the Stadium of Light and for Lee Johnson, he looks to have a near fully-fit squad to choose from.

Summer signing Corry Evans is the main injury doubt for Sunderland – he picked up a hamstring injury last month but was called up to the Northern Ireland squad. He didn’t feature v either Lithuania or Estonia this month, with one more fixture v Switzerland coming up before it’s back to league duties.

It’s unclear whether Evans will be involved v Accrington, but Johnson could hand debuts to Leon Dajaku and Ron-Thorbert Hoffman with Sunderland Echo saying that both ‘could be in line’ to make their Sunderland debuts.