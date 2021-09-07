Morecambe want to loan out Luton Town-linked Freddie Price, as per a report by the Lancaster Guardian.

Morecambe would like the youngster to get some more first-team experience.

Price, who is 19-years-old, was the subject of an enquiry from Championship side Luton Town last week, as reported by Football Insider.

The Hatters eyed a move for the midfielder before the transfer deadline last Tuesday.

However, they were rebuffed by Morecambe who have no plans to let him leave permanently at this moment in time.

The League One new boys would like him to leave on loan though to get some game time.

‘It would be ideal’…

Their boss, Stephen Robinson, has said: “I don’t think there was anything official by anyone (on Luton links). I think there were perhaps a few conversations but nothing I was involved with.

“We want Freddie to go somewhere and play games because we’ve only got a minor number of reserve and U23 games. It would be ideal to get him out on loan because I think it would improve him.”

Career to date

The teenager has risen up through the youth ranks at Morecambe and was handed his senior debut last September in an EFL Trophy clash against Rochdale.

He has made 14 appearances for the Shrimps so far in his career and has chipped in with a couple of goals.

Price is yet to feature under new boss Robinson with all his games coming under ex-boss Derek Adams.

Morecambe extended his contract this summer and now plan to send him out on loan.