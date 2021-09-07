Fulham have enjoyed a fine start to the new Championship season, sitting top of the table after the opening five games.

Marco Silva’s side went into the international break in 1st-place of the Championship table.

They’ve claimed 13 points from their opening five games to sit ahead of 2nd-place West Brom on goal difference, having had a decent summer in the transfer market.

But Silva might already have on eye on next summer with 10 first-team players seeing their contracts expire in 2022.

According to Transfermarkt, all of Jean Michael Seri, Alfie Mawson, Michael Hector, Steven Sessegnon, Cyrus Christie, Neeskens Kebano, Dennis Odoi, Tim Ream, Fabio Carvalho and Tyrese Francois see their contracts expire next summer.

Of those 10; Seri, Hector, Sessgnon, Kebano and Odoi’s contracts have one-year options which the club can trigger.

The standout names on that list are obviously Seri and Carvalho. Seri has endured an often tough time since his big money move in 2018 but under Silva, the midfielder is quickly becoming a key player in the middle of the pitch and so too is Carvalho.

At just 19-years-old, the Englishman has scored three goals and grabbed one assist in his opening five Championship games and securing his future will be a pressing issue for Silva and the Fulham board across the course of the season, with the youngster having already attracted Premier League interest this season and having already rejected the offer of a new deal.

Elsewhere, there’s some ageing names on that list in the likes of Hector, Odoi and Christie and whether they’re handed new deals could largely depend on how much they impress Silva this season.

Some difficult decisions for Fulham to make before next summer, but earning promotion from the Championship will no doubt be their main priority – they resume their season with a trip to Blackpool this weekend.