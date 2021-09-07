Bolton Wanderers were held by Burton Albion in a frustrating evening last night. 

Bolton Wanderers drew 0-0 with Burton Albion and were left wondering how they didn’t pick up the three points.

The Trotters thought they had taken the lead in the first-half through Kieran Lee, only for the goal to be chalked off by referee Josh Smith.

Eoin Doyle was deemed to be in the eyeline of the Brewers’ goalkeeper Ben Garratt as Lee took his shot.

Ian Evatt’s pressed for a goal in the second-half and sometimes left themselves exposed to Burton on the break.

The visitors went down to 10 men on 86th minutes when John Brayford got a second yellow.

Bolton pushed for the winner and thought they should have won a penalty when Frazer Blake-Tracey was seen to push Nathan Delfouneso.

