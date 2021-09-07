Bolton Wanderers were held by Burton Albion in a frustrating evening last night.

Bolton Wanderers drew 0-0 with Burton Albion and were left wondering how they didn’t pick up the three points.

The Trotters thought they had taken the lead in the first-half through Kieran Lee, only for the goal to be chalked off by referee Josh Smith.

Eoin Doyle was deemed to be in the eyeline of the Brewers’ goalkeeper Ben Garratt as Lee took his shot.

Read: These 12 Bolton Wanderers players see their contracts expire in 2022

Ian Evatt’s pressed for a goal in the second-half and sometimes left themselves exposed to Burton on the break.

The visitors went down to 10 men on 86th minutes when John Brayford got a second yellow.

Bolton pushed for the winner and thought they should have won a penalty when Frazer Blake-Tracey was seen to push Nathan Delfouneso.

Here is how the Trotters’ fans reacted on Twitter to the game-

If @eoindoyle88 was interfering with play, then thousands of fans in the stadium were, by simply watching the ball go into the net. If I was as bad at my job as that ref, I’d be put on performance review. A farce. #BWFC — Daniel Johnston (@DannyJohnston86) September 6, 2021

One of the worst refereeing/officials displays I’ve seen in a long time that tonight #BOLBUR #bwfc — Danny Chadwick (@Chaddy1991) September 6, 2021

That performance was outstanding. Shame the referee and his linos weren’t. #bwfc — Marc Robinson (@El_Marco1983) September 6, 2021

Great performance tonight couldn’t fault it the lads did everything they could, officials robbed us of 3 points but it’s another point gained #bwfc — Nathan Brierley (@NathanBrierley) September 6, 2021

Back from the @OfficialBWFC game and not sure which has shocked me more, the disallowed goal, the no penalty decision or the fact Burton on 3rd in the league.. they take a good throw in, I'll give them that. #bwfc — Paul Tunnicliffe (@tunnybwfc) September 6, 2021

Don’t think I can bring myself to watch any replays of tonight’s game. But on the plus side we were magnificent tonight. Onto Ipswich on Saturday now. #COYWM #IESWA #BWFC — Danny Winnard (@dannywinnard) September 6, 2021