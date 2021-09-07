Aside from all the off-field drama going on at Derby County, Wayne Rooney’s choice of goalkeeper has got a lot of fans talking.

Rooney has so far opted with Kelle Roos in goal.

The Dutchman divides opinion among fans but he seems to be preferred over both David Marshall and summer signing Ryan Allsop in that no.1 spot.

But which goalkeeper do fans want to see be handed the no.1 spot for the Rams’ upcoming Championship fixture v Birmingham City on Friday?

It’s another tough assignment for Derby to resume their Championship campaign on – Lee Bowyer’s side sit in 8th-place of the table after a solid start to the season, and will no doubt be looking to take advantage of a Derby side who continue to be thrust into peril off the pitch.

But we asked fans on Twitter who should start in goal for Derby County at St Andrew’s on Friday night and the results were tight – only 15.2% said Allsop, with 37.9% saying Roos and 47% opting for Scotland stopper Marshall who featured 33 times in the Championship last season for Derby.

See the results below: