Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of ex-Crystal Palace defender Papa Souare, as announced by their official club website. 

Charlton Athletic have delved into the free agent market to lure the former Premier League man down to League One.

Souare, who is 31-years-old, has become the Addicks’ 12th signing of the summer.

He will add some useful competition and cover at left-back for Ben Purrington and has penned a one-year deal with the London club.

Purrington has been injured so far this season meaning right-back Chris Gunter has had to play on the left.

Read: These 9 Charlton Athletic players see their contracts expire in 2022

Souare now gives Nigel Adkins a useful option in that position.

He spent four years at Crystal Palace from 2015 to 2019 in the top flight before spending the last two in France at Troyes.

Charlton have made a slow start to the new campaign but got their first league win of the season last time out against Crewe Alexandra.

Here is how their fans have reacted to signing Souare-