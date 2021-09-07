Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of ex-Crystal Palace defender Papa Souare, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have delved into the free agent market to lure the former Premier League man down to League One.

Souare, who is 31-years-old, has become the Addicks’ 12th signing of the summer.

He will add some useful competition and cover at left-back for Ben Purrington and has penned a one-year deal with the London club.

Purrington has been injured so far this season meaning right-back Chris Gunter has had to play on the left.

Souare now gives Nigel Adkins a useful option in that position.

He spent four years at Crystal Palace from 2015 to 2019 in the top flight before spending the last two in France at Troyes.

Charlton have made a slow start to the new campaign but got their first league win of the season last time out against Crewe Alexandra.

Here is how their fans have reacted to signing Souare-

congrats to the entire recruitment team who came in for a lot of unwarranted stick. Not easy to balance everything but they have done brilliantly. Trust the process. The signings made don’t guarantee anything but they do make us competitive. Now it’s down to manager & team — Lee Elliott (@drcrelee) September 6, 2021

We finally get a left back…! — Henry III (@JH38708536) September 6, 2021

Welcome to the biggest club in South London Pape. All the best. — Tom Jordan (@tomcafc) September 6, 2021

Good signing that to be fair — nein (@Giants0078) September 6, 2021

It was getting to the stage where I’d have been satisfied even to see an actual cabbage brought in to cover at left back, so needless to say I’m very happy with Pape Souaré. Up The Addicks #cafc — Cas (@CasAddick) September 6, 2021

I understand that papa souare hasn’t played a lot in the last 3 years but his obviously played well on trial to be offered a deal. Gomes and a few others weren’t so hopefully it’s a good bit of business #cafc — luke harding (@lukehar04175810) September 6, 2021