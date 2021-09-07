Bolton Wanderers versus Burton Albion pitched 12th against 3rd in League One last night. The Brewers didn’t wilt despite being run ragged.

A win for Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink’s Brewers at the University of Bolton Stadium could have sent them top. A win for Bolton could have seen them leap above their visitors and into 2nd.

However, it wasn’t to be and the points were shared between the League One duo.

It will be a result that leaves Trotters fans scratching their heads and wondering why their side wasn’t out of sight with all three points.

Bolton held to stalemate despite dominating

Bolton boss Ian Evatt will no doubt be wondering just why his side weren’t second in the table after pretty much dominating in every aspect of the game.

It will be two points lost for Evatt in a game where they were much the better side on the night. All over the pitch, this was clear and Burton were somewhat lucky to leave Lancashire with a share of the spoils.

Here are three of the areas where Bolton showed their dominance the most over a stoic and brave Burton Albion outfit:

Passes Completed (Attempted): Bolton 447 (525) v Burton 98 (184)

Key Passes leading to chances: Bolton 21 v Burton 6

Shots (On Target): Bolton 25 (4) v Burton 10 (1)

Thoughts?

Numbers only ever tell a partial story. That much is especially true here. Bolton were easily the more dominant of the two sides.

However, both sides left tonight’s match with exactly the same; one point each and a clean sheet.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is likely to be the more pleased of the two head coaches. His side were up against it but their battling character shone through in this drawn game.

For Ian Evatt, well the numbers clearly show his side’s dominance but also one other aspect – their lack of a clinical nature in front of goal.