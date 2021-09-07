Coming out of the international break, League One will resume this weekend. It is a campaign that is just five games old – some sides have played six, though.

Between now and the current season ending in May 2022, there are over 40 games left for all sides.

It’s too early to make a call on what could happen, there will be things swapping and changing before the season’s end.

Still, some trends are already beginning to emerge. One of those is the number of chances that a player has created.

Here are the top five chance-creating players in League One at this moment.

Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) – 18 chances created

Veteran midfielder McConville is 32 now but is leading the way in terms of chances created in League One.

McConville has been at Stanley since 2015 and has forged a reputation in the lower tiers of the EFL.

He is in his second spell at the club and his 18 chances created this season are split between nine long balls and nine short passes.

Joe Powell (Burton Albion) – 14 chances created

22-year-old attacking midfielder Powell arrived at the club from West Ham’s Under-23’s in January last year.

This season Burton started out with three wins and they sit 8th in the table after their opening five games.

He has one assist for the campaign to go alongside his 14 chances – six of these are from long balls and the other eight from short passes.

Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) – 14 chances created

25-year-old American winger Gooch has one assist for his name for the table-topping Black Cats.

He worked his way up to the first-team after joining the Wearsiders from The Santa Cruz Breakers Academy in July 2012.

This season so far he has created 14 chances with all of these coming from short passes.

Scott Fraser (Ipswich Town) – 13 chances created

26-year-old Scot Fraser joined the Tractor Boys from MK Dons in mid-July this year.

He has scored a goal and provided an assist for the Suffolk side who find themselves in 21st place in the table after their opening five games.

Fraser has also shone in creating 13 chances – one of these from a long ball and the remaining 12 from short passes.

Scott Twine (Milton Keynes Dones) – 13 chances created

MK Dons currently sit 10th in the table after their opening six games of the season.

One player who has helped the club to get there is 22-year-old attacking midfielder Twine. He was a free transfer to the club after his Swindon contract ran out at the end of June this year.

Twine has created 13 chances for teammates with three coming from long balls and the remaining 10 from short passes.

All data mentioned is used courtesy of WhoScored.