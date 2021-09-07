The Sky Bet Championship is only five games old – there’s a lot of the season left ahead of the 24 sides.

Between now and May, 41 regular-season games are left to play and it’s too hard to call for definite what will happen.

However, there are trends developing and one of them is leading players who are topping the Championship with certain characteristics of their play already.

One of those characteristics is the number of chances that a player has created for his side.

Here are the top five chance-creating players in the Championship after the opening five games.

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) – 21 chances created

Huddersfield Town sit in 4th place in the table after a run of three consecutive wins.

Right-wing flyer Thomas only arrived at the club this summer. The 22-year-old made the step up from non-league football and Boreham Wood.

He has scored one goal and provided four assists in the Terriers’ opening five games. He has created 21 chances for teammates – eight from long passes and 13 from short passes.

John Swift (Reading) – 16 chances created

Reading started last season at the gallop with a string of victories early in their campaign. They haven’t started like that this season – they sit 21st in the table.

However, former Chelsea youngster Swift has shone in an underperforming Royals outfit. He has two goals and three assists to his name.

He also has the Championship’s second-highest number of chances created with 16. Five of these chances were from long balls and 11 from short passes.

Ryan Giles (Cardiff City) – 16 chances created

21-year-old left-midfielder Giles has contributed to Cardiff City’s current 9th place in the table.

The on-loan Wolves youngster has four assists for the Bluebirds in their opening five games of the season.

Those come as part of the 16 chances that he has created – split eight from long balls and eight from short passes.

Callum O’Hare (Coventry City) – 14 chances created

Coventry have had a much better start to the season this time around. The Sky Blue sit just outside the play-offs in 7th.

Part of that has been the form of ex-Aston Villa youngster O’Hare who signed for the club last summer.

The young attacking midfielder has created 14 chances for teammates, all these coming from short passes.

Jérémie Bela (Birmingham City) – 14 chances created

Frenchman Bela’s contribution to Birmingham’s Championship season has helped lift them to 8th in the table.

The 28-year-old left-wing star has added three assists to his total this season.

Alongside that output, the former Albacete man has also created 14 chances for teammates.

Four of these chances were from long balls and the other 10 from short passes.

All data mentioned is used courtesy of WhoScored.