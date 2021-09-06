Charlton Athletic have signed former Crystal Palace defender Papa Souare.

Charlton Athletic have snapped up the full-back on a one-year deal, as announced by their official club website.

Souare, who is 31-years-old, has been training with the League One side for the past week and has done enough to land himself a contract.

Nigel Adkins’ side have decided to bring him in to compete with Ben Purrington for their left-back position.

Read: These 9 Charlton Athletic players see their contracts expire in 2022

Free agent

Souare has been a free agent since leaving French side Troyes at the end of last season.

The Senegal international spent time on trial with Championship side Coventry City over pre-season, as reported by Coventry Live, but the Sky Blues opted not to sign him in the end.

That has paved the way for Charlton to swoop in now and make him their 12th signing of the summer.

Read: Five players Charlton Athletic should loan out to the National League

‘Very, very happy’…

He has told their website: “I’m very, very happy to be here. I’ve been training for a few days. The welcome and the love from the players and staff around the club, makes me feel very good and happy. I can’t wait to get playing.”

Career to date

Souare played for Lille before Crystal Palace lured him to England in 2015.

He then spent four years on the books of the Eagles and made 63 appearances in all competitions before heading back to France a couple of years ago.

Thoughts?

This is a shrewd capture for Charlton and he will give them the competition they needed at left-back.