Nottingham Forest are enduring a tough time on the pitch, but at some point this season, they will have to turn their attention to the contract situations of six of their first-team players.

Here, we take a look at the six players who have their deals expiring in 2022.

According to Transfermarkt, Jordan Smith, Tobias Figueiredo, Rodrigo Ely, Gaetan Bong, Carl Jenkinson and Lewis Grabban all see their contracts expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

If the aforementioned players don’t see their deals renewed, we could see a defensive revamp on the way at the City Ground.

Figueiredo has played in four of Forest’s five Championship games so far, starting in defeats to Coventry City, Bournemouth, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City before being benched against Derby County.

Ely is yet to make his debut after arriving on a free transfer, so he will likely have to make a good impression before he’s offered a new deal.

Full-backs Bong and Jenkinson are also out of contract next summer. Former Arsenal man Jenkinson is out of favour under Chris Hughton, while left-back Bong has played three times so far this campaign.

Shot-stopper Jordan Smith is also yet to make an appearance this season, with the Forest academy graduate only playing three times last campaign.

Jamaican striker Lewis Grabban has appeared as a substitute in three of his four outings for Hughton’s side this season. The London-born striker captained Forest for much of last season but has struggled to hit the form he showed in his first two campaigns with the club (17 goals in 18/19, 20 goals in 19/20).