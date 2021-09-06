Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is fit to play for Serbia against the Republic of Ireland after picking up an injury against Luxembourg.

Aleksandar Mitrovic isn’t only a serious threat in front of goal for Fulham, with the striker sitting at the top of Serbia’s all-time goalscorer list on 43 goals.

He added another two last week, netting a brace in a 4-1 victory over Luxembourg. However, Mitrovic was also dealt an injury blow in the victory, being forced off in the closing stages of the game with a cheekbone injury.

Now, an update on Mitrovic’s injury has emerged ahead of Serbia’s clash with the Republic of Ireland.

As per Meridian Sport, Mitrovic is fit to face Stephen Kenny’s side after coming off injured against Luxembourg.

The news will come as music to the ears of both Serbia fans and Fulham fans, with the 26-year-old a standout player for both sides.

Starring for Silva’s side

Mitrovic has started as he means to go on under Marco Silva, helping fire Fulham to a strong start to life back in the Championship.

In five league outings so far this season, the striker has netted four goals and chipped in with two assists for Fulham. He has played in every minute of league action so far and has found the back of the net in his last four games for the Cottagers.

Now, having been declared fit, Mitrovic will be looking to continue his prolific form for both club and country.