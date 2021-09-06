Bolton Wanderers had a busy past summer as they bolstered their ranks.

Bolton Wanderers are back in League One after gaining promotion last term under Ian Evatt.

The Trotters delved into the transfer window to bring in nine new faces.

They also waved goodbye to 13 players, including loan exits.

As per Transfermarkt, Bolton have 12 players who are out of contract next summer.

Read: Ex-Bolton Wanderers man placed on the transfer list

Alex Baptiste, Kieran Lee, Nathan Delfouneso, Matt Gilks, Antoni Sarcevic, Andrew Tutte, MJ Williams, Liam Edwards, Brandon Comley, Liam Gordon, Matthew Alexander and George Thomason are all in their final 12 months of their current deals.

Evatt’s side have some decisions to make over the course of this season as to who has long-term futures at the club.

The likes of Baptiste, Lee, Delfouneso and Gilks are experienced and are great to have in and around the squad.

You’d expect Sarcevic and Williams to be in line for new deals at some point over the next few months as they are both important players for Evatt’s side and they won’t want to lose them for nothing.

Read: What now for Brandon Comley at Bolton Wanderers?

Edwards, Comley and Tutte aren’t first-team regulars and their futures at the University of Bolton Stadium are hanging in the balance unless they can force their way into the side.

It will be interesting to see if they are offloaded in the January transfer window in some capacity.

Thomason and Alexander are ones for the future and it would be a surprise to see them leave permanently next June. The latter is currently on loan at Lancaster City to get some experience, whilst sending Thomason out over the coming weeks wouldn’t be a bad move either.