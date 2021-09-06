Barrow are weighing up the addition of a defender on a free transfer.

Barrow are considering delving into the free agent market, as per a report by the The Mail.

Here are five players they should sign-

Sam Woods

He is a free agent after being released by Crystal Palace at the end of June. The 22-year-old played four times for the Eagles’ first-team and had loan spells away from Selhurst Park at Hamilton Academical and Plymouth Argyle.

David Wheater

The vastly experienced defender is an option for Mark Cooper’s side. The former Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers man last played in League Two for Oldham Athletic.

Jordon Thompson

Coventry City showed him the door this summer and he remains available. He is a familiar name to Barrow fans having had a loan spell with them during the 2017/18 season in the National League.

He has more recently had stints at Wrexham and Solihull Moors.

Mason Barrett

He has spent the past two years on the books at Watford having joined them in 2019 from West Ham United. The 21-year-old is now weighing up his next move as a free agent.

Martin Cranie

The vastly experienced defender may not be ready to hang up his boots just yet. He has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date and would be a great addition for the Bluebirds. However, would he drop into the fourth tier?