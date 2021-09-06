Bournemouth prodigy Gavin Kilkenny has said he feels manager Scott Parker has already had an impact on him and his teammates.

Following Scott Parker’s arrival at Bournemouth, young midfielder Gavin Kilkenny has been given a shot at nailing down a spot in the Cherries’ starting 11.

The 21-year-old started in Bournemouth’s opening four Championship games after a strong pre-season for Parker’s side. Overall, he has featured six times for the side this campaign, chipping in with one assist.

Now, the Dublin-born prodigy has moved to heap praise on manager Parker.

As quoted by the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Kilkenny stated that he had an idea of what he was getting with Parker having watched him as a player, adding that he has learnt a lot having worked closely with the Bournemouth boss.

The midfielder went on to add that he feels he and his teammates can only get better under his tutelage, saying:

“He’s been brilliant. Like you said, he’s a centre-midfielder himself and he’s played at the highest level.

“He works closely with me, so I’ve learned a lot. It’s been brilliant to learn from him every day and take little bits of advice and tips off him. I think it’s improved me big-time as a player.

“I watched him growing up as a kid, so I had an idea anyway. I know the type of player he was, you could kind of see it in his character. The way he speaks to the team, you can kind of tell what type of player and what type of character he was.

“I think that’s rubbing off on me and probably a lot of the lads. He’s great to have in the changing room and he’s only going to improve us.”

Kicking on under Parker

A midfielder of Kilkenny’s potential could become an influential player for Bournemouth under Parker having expressed his joy of working under his management.

He dropped out of the starting 11 against Hull City before the break, with Ben Pearson returning to the starting 11. However, Kilkenny will surely remain a part of Parker’s plans moving forward as he looks to make the step up to the senior side on a long-term basis.