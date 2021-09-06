Middlesbrough sold Sam Morsy to Ipswich Town and loaned out Djed Spence to Nottingham Forest on Deadline Day, with Teesside Live reporting that this was a way of attempting to balance the books.

Middlesbrough brought in 12 first-team players this summer, with the arrivals of goalkeepers Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels, defenders Lee Peltier and Sol Bamba, midfielders Martin Payero, Matt Crooks, and Jean Lea Siliki, wingers Sammy Ameobi, Onel Hernandez and Toyosi Olusanya, as well as strikers Andraz Sporar and Uche Ikpeazu.

The majority of the signings were free. However, the deals for Martin Payero, Matt Crooks and Uche Ikpeazu did demand a transfer fee. Whilst the loan contracts for Andraz Sporar, Siliki and Hernandez could include options to buy upon completion.

Morsy and Spence were allowed to depart on the transfer window’s final day. The former joined Ipswich on a permanent deal, whilst Spence was loaned to Nottingham Forest for the rest of the campaign.

The decision to sell Morsy was reported to have come from above Neil Warnock and from the Middlesbrough hierarchy instead. Therefore a similar decision may have been taken out of his hands in regards to Spence.

Along with the duo, Boro released Jordan Archer, Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Marvin Johnson, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing amongst others. Whilst they sanctioned the sale of Saville along with Morsy.

Several youngsters left the club on loan deals with the likes of Zach Hemming, Rumarn Burrell, Hayden Coulson, Sol Brynn, Jack Robinson, Hayden Hackney, Stephen Walker and Nathan Wood all departing. Lewis Wing and Chuba Akpom also joined Sheffield Wednesday and PAOK on a temporary basis.