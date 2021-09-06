The72column is a brand new addition to The72’s content output, where we discuss, debate and dissect major talking points within the English Football League.

Sheffield United’s must-win games

Slavisa Jokanovic’s start to life at Bramall Lane hasn’t gone quite as planned, or quite as many would have expected.

Following their relegation to the Championship, Sheffield United have gone without a win in their opening five games, falling to defeats at the hands of Huddersfield Town, West Brom and Birmingham City.

However, their next four fixtures present a chance for the Blades to bounce back, with some favourable games around the corner. Peterborough United (20th), Preston North End (16th), Hull City (18th) and Derby County (15th) are up next for Jokanovic’s side, games you would think they have the firepower and quality to win.

The fixtures give Sheffield United the chance to put some wins together and put in some strong displays as they look to kick their campaign into action. However, if they don’t go as hoped, it could be a dismal season ahead and a bad sign for the future of Jokanovic.

The chance for a new star at West Brom

Valerien Ismael has been dealt a huge blow over the international break.

After 22-year-old defender Dara O’Shea was forced to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad through injury, it has been reported that he is now set for as long as four months out on the sidelines. O’Shea has starred for West Brom in the early stages of the campaign, netting twice in five Championship games and thoroughly impressing in Ismael’s back three.

Now, with O’Shea set for a lengthy spell out, the door has opened for someone to come in and make the starting role their own.

Loan man Matt Clarke is sidelined, meaning youngster Caleb Taylor and the out of favour Cedric Kipre are the natural options to fill in at centre-back. The injury could open the door for Taylor to cement his place in the senior side after his recent emergence in the first-team picture, while Kipre could look to pounce having struggled to make an impact since arriving last summer.

The option to bring in a free agent is also there as well, so it will be interesting to see what Ismael looks to do to fill the gap left by O’Shea.

Portsmouth’s over-spending

There were 278 new signings across all League One clubs (Transfermarkt) in what was a busy summer for plenty of third-tier sides, Portsmouth included. 14 new players arrived at Fratton Park, while 15 headed out the exit door (loans included).

Speaking recently, Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen admitted the League One side over-spent in the summer transfer window as Danny Cowley bid to get his side ready for what they hope will be another promotion push.

Pompey won’t be the only side to have either spent big or over-spent this summer, largely down to the increased quality of League One sides.

The likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and more all have squads they hope are strong enough to win promotion to the Championship.

With the standard only increasing further year on year, this won’t be the last time clubs are forced to stretch their budget further than they would have liked in a bid to remain competitive in League One.