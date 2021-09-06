Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed the club saw a deadline day bid for Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop rejected.

Accrington Stanley hotshot Colby Bishop was heavily linked with a move away from the League One side in the final days of the window.

Peterborough United were reportedly keen on the forward, while Preston North End and Huddersfield Town were also mentioned as contenders for his signature.

Now, after The Sun on Sunday (05.09.21, pg. 62) claimed that Posh saw a bid for Bishop turned down on deadline day, director of football Barry Fry has moved to confirm these reports.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry has confirmed that they made an offer for the striker, but it was “nowhere near £1.2m”.

He also revealed that they previously had the chance to sign him two years ago after a prolific spell with Leamington Spa before his move to Accrington Stanley.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Colby scored bundles of goals for Leamington and we liked him so he came down with his agent to talk terms.

“But, we eventually withdrew because we were concerned about his injury record.

“He then joined Accrington and fair play to him he’s done well up there. We did bid for him again on deadline day because we thought we might get a fantastic offer for Jonno.

“It was nowhere near £1.2 million though and it was turned down anyway.”

With a move for Bishop failing to materialise, it will be interesting to see if Posh return with another offer for Bishop in the January window, regardless of the situation with star striker Clarke-Harris.

Posh’s current options

If Clarke-Harris had departed, it would have made sense for Bishop to come in as a more physical option.

Neither youngster Ricky-Jade Jones, who is currently out injured, or returning fan favourite Jack Marriott can match Clarke-Harris’ physicality and presence in the air, but Stanley man Bishop would have been able to.

Bishop’s start to the season

After six games, the 24-year-old is still on the hunt for his first League One goal of the season.

However, he managed two goals in an EFL Trophy clash with Barrow and also netted for John Coleman’s side in a 2-1 in over Rotherham United.