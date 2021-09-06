Wigan Athletic had an impressive past transfer window.

Wigan Athletic were one of the busiest teams in League One over the course of the summer and ended up bringing in 15 new signings.

They also waved goodbye to 10 players during a period of transition under Leam Richardson.

As per Transfermarkt, Gavin Massey, James McClean, Luke Robinson and Tom Pearce are all due to become free agents next summer.

Wigan have decisions to make on the long-term futures of the above four.

Massey, who is 28-years-old, has been a great servant to the North West side since signing for them in 2017.

He has made over 100 appearances for the club and gives them useful competition and depth in their squad.

However, he is in the final 12 months of his deal and it may well be his last year at the club.

McClean was one of Wigan’s many summer recruits and they opted to only give him a one-year deal. That could be extended depending on how well he performs, which based on his performances so far seems likely.

Robinson is being tipped for a bright future at the DW Stadium and has already enjoyed plenty of first-team football for the ‘Tics.

They need to tie him down to a longer deal to avoid losing him.

Finally, Pearce was linked with a move away last month but has ended up staying with Wigan. He is due to become a free agent next June and they won’t want to lose him for nothing.