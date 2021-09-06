Millwall boss Gary Rowett says ‘there’s never been a situation’ where key player Jed Wallace looked like leaving, after a nervy end to the summer transfer window.

Wallace, 27, has again started the season in fine form for Millwall.

He’s scored three goals and grabbed one assist in the opening five games despite his side starting the new campaign sluggishly, and many wouldn’t have been surprised to see Wallace snapped up in the final days of the summer transfer window just gone.

Wallace remains at The Den but he’s now in the final year of his contract. Speaking to News at Den though, Rowett played down any potential summer interest in Wallace and reiterated the fact that he wants to keep the Englishman at the club:

“That’s always just been talk, there’s never been a situation where there’s been something that was likely to happen or that we wanted to happen.

“I’ve said it before that he’s a key player for us. Whether that’s for one year or whether that’s for 10 years he’s the sort of player you want to keep at your club.

“He proved it in the last game [against Blackpool] and before that just how influential he is.”

New contract for Jed?

It’s a bit of a no-brainer. But the question is whether Wallace will want to commit himself to Millwall after seeing how they’ve started the new season.

In what is now Rowett’s third season at the helm, many would’ve been expecting him to have built a side worthy of promotion by this point but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

There is of course 41 games of the campaign left and all could quickly change, and so Wallace might wait to see how the season pans out before deciding on his future.

Millwall and Rowett undoubtedly want the midfielder to stay on at the club, but this one looks as though it’ll be a waiting game.