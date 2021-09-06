Barnsley have not long finished their transfer business following the closure of the summer window, but their attention will now have to turn to contracts for players in the final year of their deal.

Star man Alex Mowatt left Barnsley on a free transfer last summer, linking up with West Brom after his deal expired at Oakwell.

Ahead of next summer, the Tykes have five players they will need to tie down to new deals if they want to avoid a similar fate.

As per Transfermarkt, Aapo Halme, Ben Williams, Romal Palmer, Dominik Frieser and Victor Adeboyejo all see their current deals expire at the end of this season.

Of the five, central midfielder Palmer and Austrian winger Frieser have been most heavily involved in Markus Schopp’s first-team plans at Oakwell.

22-year-old Palmer has started in all five Championship games so far, providing one assist in the process. Since making his way through Barnsley’s ranks, he has gone on to play 47 times, chipping in with a goal and two assists. Frieser has also started in all five league games thus far, finding the back of the net on two occasions.

Finnish youngster Halme’s only start so far has come in the Carabao Cup, featuring in their loss to Bolton Wanderers. He has made two brief appearances as a substitute in the Championship, coming on in defensive midfield on both occasions. He could have a chance to break into the side in the coming weeks though, with Liam Kitching suspended.

Left-back Williams started in Barnsley’s opening two Championship games but hasn’t featured since, while Adeboyejo has featured twice in the league, being an unused substitute on two occasions.