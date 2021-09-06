Birmingham City’s season so far has been a stark contrast to the last.

Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City has mounds more optimism and ability than Aitor Karanka’s and that’s shown in the early stages of this season.

Blues sit in 8th-place of the table after the opening five games of the season and compared to many other teams in the Championship, Birmingham City don’t have too many players out of contract next summer.

But there are some important names on that list.

According to Transfermarkt, Marc Roberts, Connal Truman, Adam Clayton, Jeremie Bela, Kristian Pedersen and Lukas Jutkiewicz all see their contracts expire next summer.

Trueman and Clayton are two periphery players and we could expect them to be departing when their deals run out next summer.

But the remaining names – Roberts, Bela, Pedersen and Jutkiewicz – are all regular first-team players and deciding which of those to hand new contracts to could become a pressing matter for Bowyer and the Blues board.

Roberts, 31, was a standout performer in an otherwise dire season for Birmingham City last time round, featuring 36 times and forming a strong partnership with Harlee Dean – Roberts has since featured in all five of Blues’ Championship openers this season.

Pedersen, 27, has also played in all five Championship fixtures so far this season and featured 35 times last season. He’s received mixed reviews at times but has settled into the side under Bowyer, and is a prominent member on the left-hand side of defence.

The likes of Bela, 28, and Jutkiewicz, 32, have also been involved in all of Birmingham City’s opening five league fixtures. Jutkiewicz remains a starting striker for Blues but his goals have undoubtedly started to dry up – he scored eight in the league last season and has one to his name so far in this campaign.

Bela meanwhile has two assists to his name this season – he too has proved inconsistent at times but like many others at the club, has stabilised himself under Bowyer’s guidance.

Four starting names see their deals expire next summer then – expect the club to work through extending the majority of those over the course of the season.