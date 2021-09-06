Sheffield United have brought in Pablo Perez as their new Head of Analysis, as reported by Training Ground Guru.

Perez replaces the departed Josh Kirk as Head of Analysis at Sheffield United, after Kirk left to take up the same position at the newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford.

The Spaniard Perez has been working with Valencia for the past six years. He worked alongside Sheffield United’s current first-team coach Chema Sanz at the Spanish club and now links up with him once again at Bramall Lane.

Perez previously completed a Masters in Performance Analysis at the University of Chester.

For Sheffield United, it’s another potentially big part in their as yet unsolved puzzle. Slavisa Jokanovic arrived early in the summer after Chris Wilder’s departure and the Blades looked to have pulled a really shrewd appointment out of the bag.

But after a slow summer which ended with very few signings, Jokanovic and his side now look to be facing a difficult run in to January – they currently sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table and have just two points and the one goal to their name.

Goals will no doubt be the first order of business for Perez at Sheffield United. Perez and the rest of the coaching staff at United have to find a way of getting the best out of players like Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie who’ve both proved prolific at Championship level before.

The Blades have a run of winnable fixtures coming up against Peterborough United, Preston, Hull City and Derby County and should the situation remain the same after those four games, Jokanovic could start to see some early pressure on his job at Sheffield United.