Blackburn Rovers lost star striker Adam Armstrong to Southampton for £15m this summer, but they could see a host of other key players move on for nothing next summer if they’re not careful.

While there is plenty of time for Blackburn Rovers to tie players down to new deals, a hefty nine players are now in the final year of their deal at Ewood Park.

According to Transfermarkt, Thomas Kaminski, Darragh Lenihan, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Nyambe, Jacob Davenport, Ben Brereton Diaz, Daniel Butterworth, Hayden Carter and Jordan Eastham are all out of contract in the summer of 2022.

Three standout names from that list are club captain Lenihan, shot-stopper Kaminski and Chile’s new star Brereton Diaz.

Lenihan has made over 200 appearances for Rovers since making his way through their youth ranks, becoming a key player at Ewood Park. ‘Keeper Kaminski has already fielded interest from elsewhere and ex-Nottingham Forest man Brereton Diaz’s stock has risen significantly over the summer, so they are three players the club will surely want to secure new deals for.

Similarly to Lenihan, Namibian right-back Nyambe is another player who has become a first-team regular since coming through the academy, notching up 172 appearances.

Youngsters Carter, Butterworth and Eastham are all also out of contract, so this year could be crucial for the trio.

Of the three, Carter looks to most likely to forge a career in Rovers’ senior side, playing in all five league games so far. Butterworth has made three substitute appearances across all competitions, while Eastham’s action has come for the U23s.

Central midfielder Rothwell has become a regular in Mowbray’s side so it would raise some eyebrows to see him let go for nothing. As for former Manchester City youngster Davenport, it could be an important season for the 22-year-old as he battles for a place in the starting 11.