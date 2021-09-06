Charlton Athletic have undergone a period of transition over the past few months.

Charlton Athletic let a lot of players depart at the end of their contracts this summer and were patient with their recruitment as they waited for the right signings.

They ended up making 11 new additions before the transfer window slammed shut.

As per Transfermarkt, all of Chris Gunter, Adam Matthews, Ben Purrington, Conor Washington, Jason Pearce, Jake Forster-Caskey, Ben Watson, Ryan Inniss and Josh Davison are all out of contract next summer.

Read: Five players Charlton Athletic should loan out to the National League

Charlton have some big decisions to make over the course of this season as to who they see have long-term futures at the Valley.

The majority of the above players who are in the final 12 months of their deals are senior figures in the dressing room.

The Addicks have been placing more of an emphasis on youth with their recruitment over recent times. The likes of Sean Clare, George Dobson and Charlie Kirk are under the age of 25 and are seen as more long-term options for the club.

Read: The week ahead for Charlton Athletic

Gunter, Matthews, Purrington, Pearce and Inniss all provide useful depth and competition to their defensive department and will all be eager to impress this term to earn contracts for next year, which will work in Charlton’s favour.

Forster-Caskey and Watson’s situations are similar, whilst you’d expect Washington and Davison to stick around beyond next June assuming they impress and play a key part this term.

It is also worth noting new boy Corey Blackett-Taylor only signed a short-term contract until January last month.