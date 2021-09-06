Barnsley will be looking to bring all three points back to Oakwell this weekend as they prepare for a long journey down to face Scott Parker’s Bournemouth.

After two consecutive draws against Birmingham City and QPR and three games without a win, Markus Schopp will be determined to return to winning ways against the Cherries.

Here, we take a look at the week ahead for the Tykes as they prepare for their return to action:

Replacing Liam Kitching

Having played in the first five Championship games this season, 21-year-old centre-back Liam Kitching will now be out for the next three after picking up a ban for violent conduct following their 1-1 draw with Birmingham.

As a result, Schopp will have to switch up his defence. Kitching has played alongside Michal Helik and Toby Sibbick in a back three of every game so far.

Aapo Halme and Jasper Moon are potential replacements while Mads Juel Andersen is out injured, so it will be interesting to see who comes into Schopp’s backline.

Deadline day arrivals settling in

The Tykes managed to add Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes (loan) and Bayern Munich ace Remy Vita (loan with an option to buy) on deadline day.

Both will have been taking the time to settle into their new surroundings over the break and looking to show new boss Schopp what they can bring to his side over the break.

As per Transfermarkt, Vita has been absent for the last month through a knee injury, so it awaits to be seen if he is involved vs Bournemouth. As for Gomes, it will be interesting to see if Schopp brings him straight into the side following his arrival.

Bournemouth tie

Scott Parker’s side are one of only four sides to remain unbeaten after the first five games, with the Cherries sat in 6th spot.

As are Barnsley, Bournemouth are on a run of back-to-back draws, playing out 0-0 and 2-2 draws with Hull City and Blackpool respectively.

Parker’s Bournemouth are up there as favourites for promotion, so this will be a real test for Barnsley as they look to build on last season’s impressive run to the play-offs.