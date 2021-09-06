Doncaster Rovers have signed Joe Dodoo on a free transfer.

Doncaster Rovers have handed a two-year contract to the striker, as announced by their official club website.

Dodoo, who is 26-years-old, spent time with Wigan Athletic last season.

He joined the Latics in February and ended up scoring four goals in 19 games for the North West club.

However, he parted company with Leam Richardson’s side when his contract expired at the end of June and has spent the past few months as a free agent.

Reunion

Doncaster have now swooped in and lured him to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Dodoo played with Donny boss Richie Wellens at Leicester City and they have now reunited in Yorkshire.

He could make his debut for his new club tomorrow in the EFL Trophy when they take on Rotherham United.

Career to date

Dodoo had spells with the likes of Leicester, Rangers, Blackpool and Charlton Athletic before Bolton Wanderers came calling in 2019.

He then played 24 times for the Trotters before being released last summer.

Dodoo joined Ankara Keçiörengücü on a two-year deal but left Turkey after just four months.

Wigan handed him a route back into the Football League earlier this year and he helped them stay up in League One last term.

He is now embarking on a new chapter at Doncaster and will be looking to help them kick-start their season after a poor start to life under Wellens.