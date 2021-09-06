Blackburn Rovers are preparing for their return to action with the international break nearly reaching a close, with Luton Town awaiting Tony Mowbray’s side.

However, it was reports regarding the future of manager Tony Mowbray that dominated Rovers headlines over the weekend.

Here, we take a look at the week ahead for Blackburn Rovers:

Uncertainty over Mowbray’s future

The Sun on Sunday (05.09.21, pg. 62) stated at the weekend that the Blackburn manager is on ‘borrowed time’ at Ewood Park after being unable to bring in a replacement for star striker Adam Armstrong.

This development regarding his future comes after a fairly strong start to the new campaign. Rovers have won two, drawn two and lost one of their first five games, leaving them in 10th place.

With Mowbray’s deal up at the end of the season and his future looking uncertain, it awaits to be seen if further clarity emerges on the situation this week.

The emergence of Ash Phillips

16-year-old defender Ash Phillips has made the jump up to the U23s this season, scoring once in two outings for Mike Sheron’s side.

As a result of his strong start to the new season, Phillips has drawn praise from first-team boss Mowbray and earned a call-up to England’s U17s.

The centre-back has trained with Blackburn’s senior side and travelled with the squad to Middlesbrough last month, so it will be interesting to see if his first-team involvement continues.

Luton Town test

Nathan Jones’ Luton side sit one point behind Rovers in 12th spot, with two wins, one draw and two losses so far.

Town will be determined to put a run of wins together after a heavy 5-0 defeat to Birmingham City and a 0-0 draw with Sheffield United in their final two games before the break.