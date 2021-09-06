QPR defender Yoann Barbet sees his contract expire next summer.

The Frenchman, 28, sees his QPR contract expire next summer, having joined the club on a free transfer back in the summer of 2019.

Barbet had previously spent four years with QPR’s west London neighbours Brentford where he worked under Mark Warburton.

Warburton then brought him to QPR when he took over that same summer, signing him on a free transfer. Barbet’s first season with the R’s was a stop-start one owing to injury but last time round, Barbet came into his own.

He played every single minute of QPR’s Championship campaign last season – the only player in the division to do so.

On the left-side of a back-three, partnered by Rob Dickie and Jody de Wijs, Barbet became and still is a very important part of this QPR side – but does he warrant a new contract?

We asked fans on Twitter whether he does and 75.2% said yes: