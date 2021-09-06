Derby County have just waded through an unpredictable summer, and they’ve another one on the horizon too.

Aside from all the pressing matters off the pitch at Pride Park, Derby County have a staggering 13 first-team players out of contract in 2022.

As per Transfermarkt, all of Tom Lawrence, Lee Buchanan, Graeme Shinnie, Nathan Byrne, Sam Baldock, Colin Kazim-Richards, Kelle Roos, Ravel Morrison, Ryan Allsop, Richard Stearman, Craig Forsyth, David Marshall and Curtis Davies see their deals expire next summer, with the exception of Baldock whose deal runs out in January.

As well those 13, youngsters Louie Watson and Isaac Hutchinson also see their contracts expire next summer.

The standout on that list is obviously club captain Lawrence. The 27-year-old is in his fifth season at Derby County and has so far scored one goal in three Championship outings this season, coming in the 1-1 draw v Nottingham Forest last time out.

Other big names on that list include Shinnie and Kazim-Richards, with Wayne Rooney’s three first-team goalkeepers, Marshall, Roos and Allsop all out of contract too.

Those free agents who signed in the summer all see their deals expire next year in Allsop, Morrison, Stearman and Baldock – Phil Jagielka reportedly signed a short-term deal with the Rams, though there’s no official confirmation of how long his deal lasts.

These are definitely some troubling times for the Rams – relegation remains a real possibility given that they have a potential points penalty in the making and should they drop down a division and subsequently lose as many as 13 first-team names, it could be the start of a very quick downfall for Derby County.