Charlton Athletic have a whole host of youngsters who would benefit from a loan move away this season.

Clubs in non-league are able to sign players on loan right now with the Football League transfer window ending last week.

Here are five players who Charlton should look to loan out-

Ben Dempsey

The Addicks have a lot of options in midfield in their first-team now meaning Dempsey’s chances of getting regular game time is slim.

Dempsey, who is 21-years-old, spent time last season on loan at Woking and enjoyed plenty of action with the Surrey side in the National League.



Read: The week ahead for Charlton Athletic

James Vennings

He needs to be playing senior football as opposed to Under-23s and would be a decent option for a fifth/sixth tier side.

The 20-year-old has made 10 appearances for Charlton so far in his career but has never been out on loan before.





Charlie Barker



The recent signing of centre-back Sam Lavelle from Morecambe has pushed him a place down the pecking order and Nigel Adkins’ side should consider sanctioning a temporary exit for him.

Dylan Gavin



He is a bright young talent and it would be interesting to see how he would get on playing every game for a non-league side.

The Irishman is being tipped for a bright future at the Valley.

Read: What now for Ronnie Schwartz at Charlton Athletic?

Nathan Harness

The goalkeeper is currently used as back-up to number one Craig MacGillivray.

Adkins should look to loan him out to get some experience under his belt if he is able to bring in a more senior goalkeeping option on a free transfer over the coming weeks.