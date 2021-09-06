Sheffield United failed to sign the necessary paperwork for Alex Collado to complete a loan move from Barcelona to Bramall Lane, reports claim.

Collado, 22, was all set to make a surprise loan switch from Barcelona to Sheffield United in the final stages of the summer transfer window just gone.

But the move fell through. Now though, reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) have revealed that everything from Barcelona’s end was signed and finalised, and that it was Sheffield United’s failure to finalise their end which saw the move fall through.

The report from Mundo Deportivo goes on to reveal how the player’s agent attempted to alter ‘previously agreed conditions’, as per Sport Witness, which was the sole factor behind the failed move.

Barcelona are said to be frustrated with Sheffield United over the events of the move, with it coming so late in the window meaning that Collado is now set to spend the first half of the season in the doldrums at the Nou Camp.

Blades bad negotiators?

This isn’t the first time that Sheffield United have been cast in a poor light on the transfer front.

The whole saga with Aaron Ramsdale didn’t portray the Blades in a good light at all after they kept upping their asking price, leading Arsenal to drop their interest altogether.

Arsenal then sealed the deal for a reported price which was less than United’s initial asking price, suggesting that Sheffield United didn’t negotiate that deal as well as possible.

Now with Barcelona seemingly frustrated with the club over the Collado move, it could easily deter clubs from doing business with the Blades later in the season – time will tell, but Sheffield United really haven’t had a good start to this season.