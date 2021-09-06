West Brom are lining up a move to sign Kean Bryan, as reported by Football Insider.

West Brom are preparing talks with the free agent following Dara O’Shea’s injury.

Bryan, who is 24-years-old, is available following his departure from Sheffield United this summer.

He has been identified by the Baggies as someone to boost their defensive options.

Bryan made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Blades last season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

What would he offer to West Brom?

He would give Valerien Ismael’s side more competition and depth in defence.

Bryan was playing in the top flight last term and will be a useful stand-in replacement whilst O’Shea recovers from injury.

He is also versatile and can play in midfield if needed, which is a useful option for Ismael to have.

Will this deal get done?

This could prove to be a fairly straightforward deal. It suits both parties involved and the transfer window shutting last week has forced the Baggies to delve into the free agent market.

Career to date

Bryan started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the youth ranks there.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the North-West giants and was shipped out on loan to Bury and Oldham as a youngster to gain experience.

He signed for Sheffield United in 2018 but played just four times for them in his opening two seasons. He was loaned out to Bolton Wanderers for part of campaign before the last one before returning to his parent club.