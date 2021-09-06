Hartlepool United may well delve into the free agent market to add more bodies into their squad.

Hartlepool United have got some players in on trial right now, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Millwall loanee Tyler Burey suffered an injury on Saturday and that could force the Pools into bringing in a striker.

Here are five they should target-

Kieran Agard

He is a free agent after leaving MK Dons at the end of last season. The experienced attacker has scored 106 goals in 378 games in his career so far.

Nicky Ajose



The ex-Peterborough United, Swindon Town and Leeds United man is available after parting company with Exeter City at the end of June and could be looked at by Hartlepool.

Kazaiah Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur decided to cut ties with him this summer. The London giants shipped him out on loan to Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Southend United and Greenock Morton over recent years to gain experience.

David Nugent

The once-capped England international is a free agent so could Hartlepool swoop in? He spent last season in League Two with Tranmere Rovers before being released by Preston North End a few months ago.

Alex Jones

He needs to settle down at a new permanent home and shoudl be looked at by Dave Challinor. The ex-Bradford City and Port Vale forward last played for Northampton Town.