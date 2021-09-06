Middlesbrough allowed eight first team players to depart this summer. Only two of which were sold for any sort of transfer fee.

Middlesbrough did however bring in 10 players on permanent deals, as well as a further three players on season-long loans.

They have had an overhaul of their squad, but they are yet to fully reap the benefits. After five games played they sit in 13th position with just one victory, three draws and one loss. Although, it could take a bit of time to get all of their new players to gel together.

According to Transfermarkt, Middlesbrough have four players who could also be departing next summer, with their contracts coming to an end. Surprisingly two of the four are new signings from this summer.

Defenders Lee Peltier and Sol Bamba both joined on one-year deals. Whereas Jonny Howson and Isaiah Jones will also see their contracts expire in 2022.

Peltier and Bamba are currently not first-team players and are there to provide back-up to regulars Anfernee Dijksteel, Marc Bola, Dael Fry, and Grant Hall. The defensive duo also provide vital experience. Howson is the current club captain at Middlesbrough, whilst Jones has made a huge impact in his first full season in the senior set up.

Warnock confirmed that Bamba would be given a coaching role at Middlesbrough and that could well be as early as next summer. However, the other three will be playing for a contract this season. The club will likely have some important decisions to make in the coming months.