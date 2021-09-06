Kenneth Zohore is still a West Brom player despite reports they were looking to offload him before the deadline last week.

West Brom were said to be keen on fixing up a departure for him, as detailed in a report by the Express and Star.

However, the striker remained at the Hawthorns.

Current situation

Zohore hasn’t exactly been frozen out by new boss Valerien Ismael. He has made three appearances so far this season and will be eager to prove a point with the Midlands side.

They loaned him out to Millwall last term and he scored three goals in 19 games before returning to the Baggies.

West Brom’s recent signing of Jordan Hugill pushes Zohore further down the pecking order though and it will be interesting to see how that addition affects his game time now.

Could he still leave?

Some European windows remain open and are avenues for Zohore to explore.

There are pros and cons to keeping hold of him for West Brom. He gives them useful competition and depth up top and has proven he can score goals in the Championship in the past.

On the other hand, offloading him would free up space in their squad and free up some funds.

Career before West Brom

Zohore played for the likes of Copenhagen, Fiorentina, Odense and Kortrijk before joining Cardiff in 2016.

He was a hit during his time in Wales and bagged 22 goals in 89 games for the Bluebirds, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock during his time there.