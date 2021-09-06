QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes didn’t leave on loan last month and remains with the Championship side.

QPR were said to be open to loaning him out on deadline day, as detailed in a report by West London Sport.

However, a departure didn’t happen in the end and the stopper has stayed with the Hoops.

Current situation

Barnes, who is 24-years-old, is way down the pecking order with Mark Warburton’s side at the moment.

He won’t get game time this season with Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh ahead of him.

The Jamaica international has spent time away on loan at Hibernian and Burton Albion over recent times and Doncaster Rovers had a look at him on trial earlier this month, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

He has a year left on his contract at QPR but faces the prospect of a few months waiting on the sidelines until January now.

Could he still leave?

Some European windows remain open right now and are potential avenues for him and QPR to explore.

Clubs in the National League can also loan players at the moment but that could be a step down too far, unless he really wanted some first-team football.

Career before QPR

Barnes had spells on the books as a youngster with the likes of Fulham, Barnet and Bedford Town before Colchester United signed him in 2015.

He went on to play 30 times for the U’s first-team as well as having loan stints away at Welling United and Hemel Hempstead Town.

The stopper was then snapped up by QPR in 2019 and has since been used as a back-up by the London club.