Sunderland underwent something of an overhaul in the summer just gone, with seven players leaving on free transfers and several more on loan.

Sunderland look a much better, rounded and sustainable outfit now than they did this time last year.

Lee Johnson has his side sitting top of the League One table after the opening five games of the season and with new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus firmly in place, and enabling a more efficient transfer model, things are certainly looking up for the Black Cats.

They made a host of really impressive signings in the summer transfer window just gone, but which players see their contracts expire next summer?

According to Transfermarkt, Sunderland have eight players out of contract in 2022; Aiden McGeady, Arbenit Xhemajli, Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch, Aiden O’Brien, Tom Flanagan, Elliot Embleton and Ollie Younger – none of whom’s contracts include the option of an extra year.

The standouts on that list are McGeady and Gooch – nobody questions the ability of McGeady still, but he’s definitely slowing down somewhat and needs much more resting time to operate at his full ability when selected, whilst Gooch remains a prominent member of the first-team, albeit an often divisive name among fans.

Wright and O’Brien too are a couple of active first-team players. Wright almost joined Wigan in the summer but has remained at the Stadium of Light, whilst O’Brien continues to give Johnson a selection headache with his performances in domestic cup outings.

Some tricky decisions for Sunderland to make over the course of the next 10 or so months, but the priority is of course promotion into the Championship.