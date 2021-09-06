Bolton Wanderers’ Brandon Comley missed out on a move away in the last transfer window.

Bolton Wanderers were said to be keen on offloading him before the transfer deadline last week and Leyton Orient were linked, as per The Bolton News (live transfer blog, 31.08.21, 6.45).

However, a departure didn’t materialise in the end and it appears he will be staying with the Trotters until January at least.

Current situation

Comley is out-of-favour with Ian Evatt’s side and is unlikely to get regular first-team action.

He only joined the North West club last year but made just 14 appearances as they were promoted from League Two.

The ex-QPR and Colchester United man gives Bolton some useful competition and depth in their midfield department and isn’t a bad player to have in and around the squad.

He is likely to get game time in cup competitions but that may not be enough for him.

Could he still leave?

Comley can no longer move to another Football League side until the January window opens in five months time.

Some European transfer windows remain open and that is a potential avenue to explore for him.

National League sides can also still sign players but that may well be a step down too far for him – unless he really wanted regular football.

Could Leyton Orient monitor his situation this winter and potentially rekindle their interest?