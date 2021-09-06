Crawley Town have confirmed that Tom Nichols has signed a new contract.

Crawley Town have tied down the former Bristol Rovers striker to a fresh two-year deal, as announced by their official club website.

Nichols, who is 28-years-old, has committed his future to the League Two side until 2023.

The club also hold an option for a further year.

Important player

Crawley signed the striker in September last year on a free transfer and he has turned out to be an inspired signing.

He scored 15 goals in all competitions last season for John Yem’s side and will be looking to replicate that this term.

Early career

Nichols started his career at Exeter City and rose up through the youth ranks of the Grecians.

Read: Crawley Town cut ties with midfielder

He went on to make 110 appearances in all competitions for them as a youngster, chipping in with 34 goals.

The attacker also had loan spells away as a youngster at Dorchester Town, Hereford United and Bath City to gain experience.

Recent years

Peterborough United snapped him up in 2015 and he had a solid two years at London Road, firing 14 goals in 58 matches.

Nichols then moved to Bristol Rovers and spent three years on the books at the Memorial Ground.

He managed to bag nine goals in 117 games for the Gas in all competitions.

The striker then had a loan spell at Cheltenham Town before Bristol Rovers released him last year.