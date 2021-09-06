Sheffield United looked set to sign free agent Adlene Guedioura last week – but what’s happened on that front?

Guedioura, 35, is a free agent following his release from Al-Gharafa earlier in the year.

He played under current Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic in Qatar and was linked with a reunion with the Serb at Bramall Lane.

And Guedioura was at Bramall Lane for Sheffield United’s defeat v Huddersfield Town last month, with reports from The Star last week claiming that the move should go through shortly.

But we’re still waiting for official confirmation on that move and after a week or so now, it seems that the club might well have decided against signing the Algerian international.

Blades’ blues

Jokanovic’s arrival at Bramall Lane gave optimism back to the Blades faithful but so far, so bad for Sheffield United back in the Football League.

They endured a slow summer in the transfer market with signings limited and have since suffered in the league – they sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table after five games, and having scored just once.

Guedioura’s arrival didn’t really strike excitement among fans – he’s a weathered footballer now and having spent the last two years of his career in Qatar, there were definite question marks over his ability to contribute in the Championship.

Whether that move is still active and in the pipelines remains to be seen, but the longer that goes by without any sort of confirmation or update, the more it seems like United won’t be going in for Guedioura anymore.