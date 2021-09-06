Derby County’s headlines continue to be be dominated by off-field controversies, with reports yesterday claiming that the Rams are facing a two-year transfer ban.

The Sun revealed yesterday that Derby County face a two-year transfer ban if they cannot settle their outstanding transfer debts before the end of the month.

The Rams have been charged with a fifth offence by the EFL – a ‘default in paying transfer instalments’ and Alan Nixon has revealed that the club have until the end of the month to pay them off, or risk being dealt a transfer ban lasting until 2023.

It’s another damning twist in the saga between Derby County and the EFL, but are we nearing a conclusion on that front?

A report from The Telegraph towards the end of last month revealed that the EFL and Derby County are closing in on a settlement, but that the Rams still face a possible points penalty.

That was before news of their fifth EFL charge cropped up though, with that and the news of a possible transfer ban thrusting the club into even more doubt.

There seems to be no end in sight – it seems to be a day-by-day situation as it stands and fans can only hope for a dose of good news one day soon.

Players returning from injury

Wayne Rooney has some injuries to key players to content with – Derbyshire Live gave an update on the sidelined trio of Krystian Bielik, Colin Kazim-Richards and Jason Knight recently though.

Bielik and Kazim-Richards’ injuries are more serious and their return dates are as yet unknown, though Knight is expected to be back in action next month.

Birmingham City test

Derby resume their Championship campaign with a trip to Birmingham City on Friday evening.

Lee Bowyer’s side currently sit in 8th-place of the table after a strong start to the season and will present yet another huge test of Derby County’s mettle, who go into the game in 15th-place.

Away from Pride Park, Rooney’s side have claimed three points so far this season, coming in their 1-0 win at Hull City last month.