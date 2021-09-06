Sheffield United youngster Iliman Ndiaye has signed a new contract with the club.

Ndiaye, 21, has extended his Sheffield United stay until 2024.

The attacker was born in France and spent time in the Marseille youth academy before arriving in England. After some years with Boreham Wood he joined up with Sheffield United in 2019 and made his Premier League debut for the Blades last season.

He’s featured once in the League Cup this time round but he’s certainly a player who fans are very excited to see in the future, and the news of his contract extension has got a lot of Blades talking online.

They’ve had to watch their side suffer in the Championship so far though – Slavisa Jokanovic’s arrival prompted a lot of optimism but it’s not quite gone to plan so far, with his side currently sitting in 23rd-place of the table.

But the news of Ndiaye’s extended deal has certainly given Sheffield United fans something to cheer about – see what they had to say on Twitter below:

