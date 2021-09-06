Middlesbrough sold Sam Morsy to Ipswich Town on deadline day and the midfielder has outlined how the move materialised, in an exclusive interview with The Hartlepool Mail.

Middlesbrough only signed the Egypt international last summer from Wigan Athletic but after just one season at the Riverside, he was on the move again.

The Teessiders had already sold George Saville to Millwall and then allowed Morsy to leave too. However, they did bring in Rennes midfielder James Lea Siliki on a season-long loan deal to help plug the gap left by the departing duo.

Speaking to The Hartlepool Mail, Morsy revealed that his wish was to remain at Middlesbrough. But it was made apparent by the club’s hierarchy that they were looking to sell the player.

“I had no intention of leaving Middlesbrough,” said the midfielder.