‘It was made clear from upstairs that they wanted to sell me’ – Midfielder reveals details of Middlesbrough exit
Middlesbrough sold Sam Morsy to Ipswich Town on deadline day and the midfielder has outlined how the move materialised, in an exclusive interview with The Hartlepool Mail.
Middlesbrough only signed the Egypt international last summer from Wigan Athletic but after just one season at the Riverside, he was on the move again.
The Teessiders had already sold George Saville to Millwall and then allowed Morsy to leave too. However, they did bring in Rennes midfielder James Lea Siliki on a season-long loan deal to help plug the gap left by the departing duo.
Speaking to The Hartlepool Mail, Morsy revealed that his wish was to remain at Middlesbrough. But it was made apparent by the club’s hierarchy that they were looking to sell the player.
“I had no intention of leaving Middlesbrough,” said the midfielder.
“Even when I was told they were signing a midfielder I was happy to fight for my place but I think it was made clear from upstairs that they wanted to sell me.
“Initially I said that’s fine if the club wants to sell me but I said I’m staying put.
“I’d settled in the area, enjoyed my team-mates, enjoyed the coaching staff, it was a great atmosphere and I wanted to stay.
“I think when it became apparent I wouldn’t have a fair shot, that’s when I had to look elsewhere.”
Down the pecking order
Before sealing his permanent switch to the Tractor Boys, he did find himself down the pecking order behind first choice holding midfield duo Paddy McNair and captain Jonny Howson. Marcus Tavernier’s return from injury and the signing of Matt Crooks also meant competition for places was rife.
The arrival of Siliki meant that there was another body in midfield for Morsy to compete with and so looked to offload the Egyptian with Ipswich becoming his next destination.
Thoughts
Morsy impressed in a Middlesbrough shirt and would always be ready for a midfield battle, sometimes a bit too much. In his 36 games he was given two red cards and his lack of discipline could have been a reason to move him on.
Boro don’t necessarily have a like for like replacement for Morsy however. Someone who is happy to win back the ball, break up play and drop into defence to carry the ball out when needed. Siliki may prove to be the most similar, but only time will tell.